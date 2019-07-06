Maritime workers suspend strike action  

Solomon Elusoji

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) have suspended their strike action, after intervention by the government and senior labour leaders.

MWUN had gone on strike early this week over unfair treatment by the management of International Oil Companies (IOCs).

But, in a press statement released and signed by its President and Secretary General on Friday, MWUN said it had suspended its strike action while returning to the negotiating table.

“We wish to thank you all for the solid support /solidarity given to the Union for the past few days we have embarked on a strike action against the management of the International Oil Companies (IOCS) who have taken delight in breaking Nigerian laws with impunity and also denied us (the Dockworkers) payment of Salaries/wages for the past one (1) year,” the statement reads.

“We have noted with grave concern that some major stakeholders in the industry who are not in any way involved on why the Union embarked on a strike action are adversely affected in their operations.

“However, arising from the intervention of the Permanent Secretaries, Federal Ministries of Transportation, Federal Ministry of Labour & Employment, some notable Stakeholders especially, the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman and her management team, whose two (2) weeks ultimatum to the IOCS on the same issue expires on Monday 8th July 2019, to recognise the Government appointed Stevedores and pay the Dockworkers their outstanding Wages/Salaries, the Managements of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Peterside Dakuku, Nigerian Shippers Council, Dr. Hassan Bello and Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) Princess Vicky Haastrup, we have decided to suspend the strike action pending the outcome of the meeting scheduled to take place next week between the managements of NPA, NIMASA, NSC, NNPC and the IOCS with the leadership of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria.

“We wish to appreciate the timely intervention of the leadership of Nigerian Labour Congress led by Dr. Ayuba Wabba.

“We also use this opportunity to thank our sister Unions namely Comtua, Ancla, Nagaff and all members of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria for their solid support/solidarity whilst the action lasted.”