Kanu, Amara, Still Radiant  After 15 Years

Football legend, Kanu Nwankwo and wife, Amara’s love story has been nothing short of inspirational. It was celebration galore this week, as they mark 15 years of matrimony, writes Ferdinand Ekechukwu

I t’s been 15 years of marital bliss for football legend, Kanu Nwankwo and his heartthrob Amara, as both celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday July 2, 2019. The retired footballer took to social media to post the news as they celebrated their love. The couple who got married in 2004 has three beautiful children – Sean, Pinky and Iyang.

The football star, who shared the exciting news with his fans and followers on Twitter, thanked God for blessing his family. The Olympic gold medalist also gushed about being married for 15 years, adding, “more years to come”. The two time African footballer of the year also shared a photo of himself and his beautiful wife holding hands.

In the post, he wrote: “15 years. More to come. Happy anniversary to us. We thank God for everything @amarakanu #positivevibes #kanuheartfoundation #family #anniversary #thankgod.”

A closer look at the picture tells their body language and reads new intense feelings of a newly wedded couple, relishing the richness of true love and both feeling important, understood and secured for each other.

Kanu and Amara’s love story has been nothing short of inspirational. Kanu found Amarachi at a village beauty competition in Imo State when Amara, as fondly called, was barely 18 while Kanu, fondly called Papilo, was 28. After dating for some time, Amarachi and Kanu got married. Although, Kanu married Amara at a relatively early age in Nigeria, she already had the true feminine wisdom that helped her to keep the marriage strong and made the family happy.

Despite the 10-year age difference between them, the couple has lived happily together after since then with three beautiful kids – two boys and a girl. Except for the fleeting but shocking moment when Amara reportedly called out her brother-in-law, Ogbonna Kanu, for allegedly taking her son’s ticket and attending a football match which was meant for her son and his father.

This is understandably so, for the top priority in the life of Amara is considered her husband and children. In her interviews, Amara had repeatedly claimed that she married for love and had sincere feelings for her husband. For as much as she cannot stand a minute without her husband, she also gives her all to the kids. This is non-negotiable.

On her children, she says: “Motherhood is the best thing that has ever happened to me. In terms of motherhood, women empowerment and business sense, Beyonce inspires me. My children will always be my priority and I give God the most gratitude for blessing me with children. If I invest my time in them, they will give me more value at the end of the day.”

While Kanu the philanthropist is busy strategising on breaking new grounds and redeeming more lives with his heart focused NGO, as visible in his social media posts, his 32 year-old wife is quite expressive about her emotional feelings. Not unusual of women, the brilliant architect, as much as she tries to be discreet with her private life, cannot hide the fact that she is in love!