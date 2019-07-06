Housemates Ease Tension with DJ Xclusive

Big Brother Naija is on with its drama, twist and love. This year’s edition is already off to a great, exciting start with fan

favourites like Tatcha, Ella, Omatshola, Khafi, Tuoyo and Isilomo trending online

An Exclusive Night with DJ Xclusive

What better way to ease the tension of eviction than having a lit night with DJ Xclusive. To lighten up the eviction mood in the House, Big Brother is bringing one of Nigeria’s finest DJs, DJ Xclusive – to ease the mood during the first Saturday Night Party – and we can’t wait to see Ella give us some moves on the dance floor. Or would it be Tacha? Or Khafi who had shown some dance steps on the opening night?

Being the first Saturday Night Party in the Pepper Dem House, the Housemates are looking forward to having a blast – even though it might be the first and last one for one or more of them. The British born DJ who started his career in the year 2003, is widely recognised for his ability to deliver great music to any type of crowd – both in UK and here in Naija. The ‘Zanku Ridding’ and ‘Gbomo Gbomo’ crooner will be live in the House to inject some party mood and light up their spirits, as they prepare for their first live eviction on Sunday.

More Pepper, Anyone?

What’s the Pepper Dem gang without serving us some heat in different shades?

The Way To Their Heart(s)?

Ella treated the Housemates to a delicious meal as she cooked the native “white soup” . Khafi who was probably eating the soup for the first time ate to her fill.

The beautiful London “cop” told Ella that she enjoyed the food so much to which Ella responded that cooking gave her joy. Do you know what they say about the way to a man’s/woman’s heart?

Take Me back

Since Big Brother gave them the Silence Task, the Housemates have refused to forget the childhood games they played. Both the ladies and gentlemen in the House were involved in playing the rubber band games and if any Housemate was lost on the dynamics of any game, that Housemate was taught.

An example was Mike who didn’t know how the rubber game worked but was promptly taught by Sir Dee.

They enjoyed the game so much that Sir Dee, Thelma, Tacha and Avala considered using their Bet9ja Coins to buy a pack of rubber bands.

Another game the Housemates played to keep sleep far away from them was table tennis. Jeff, Frodd, Ike, Gedoni and Tatcha improvised by turning the table inside the closet to a tennis table. They took turns to play the game in sets.

More Wahala?

Tatcha, Seyi and Ike took a trip to Big Brother Double Wahala Season, as they talked about the Housemates who were real and those who weren’t. What could be their intention? Trying to serve us more than ‘wahala’? Maybe… the trio stayed awake all night.

The Masseuse Is Here!

Nelson worked his magic fingers again on Isilomo and Ella. From the look of things, his massage business is really booming as his services are in great demand among the Housemates (of course, with the ladies making up a large part of his clientele). During his session with Biggie, Nelson revealed that he got one Bet9ja coin for the favours he rendered to Omatshola in terms of message.

Viewers can’t wait to see what the Housemates will bring to the screen as they are gradually loosening up, getting drawn and attached to each other as seen with Ella getting drawn to Ike while Thatcha seems to be attracted to him.