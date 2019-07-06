Governor Obaseki congratulates Pa George Gaius-Obaseki on 90th birthday

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Pa George Osayomore Gaius-Obaseki on his 90th birthday celebration, lauding his contribution to societal development.

The governor, in a statement, said Pa George Gaius-Obaseki is a role model who works tirelessly for the benefit of his family and strives to instil the noblest ideals in those who have had contact with him.

According to him, “On this day of your 90th birthday, I celebrate you, dear Uncle, as you add another year and for your contributions to the Obaseki family and humanity in general.

“As you turn a new age on July 7th, I pray that God will continue to increase you in wisdom and bless you with many more fruitful years. I appreciate your ever-reliable wise counsel, unwavering love and kindness.”