El-Rufai Appoints  Aides  

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has appointed Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, the immediate past commissioner for Planning and Budget, as his Chief of Staff. The Governor also approved the appointment of seven other aides, including new heads for the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Samuel Aruwan, spokesman to the governor, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

According to the statement, other appointees include Bala Yunusa Mohammed -Deputy Chief of Staff- Legislative, Ben Kure Special Adviser, Political Matters, Dr. Omano Edigheji-Special Adviser, Research and Documentation, Dr. Habiba Ibrahim Mohammed, Special Assistant, Geographic Information Service and Jamilu Albani – Director-General, Interfaith Matters. The statement added that Hamza Abubakar and Maimuna Abubakar Zakari were appointed Executive Secretaries of SPHCDA and SEMA respectively. The governor had on Wednesday, submitted names of 11 nominees to the state House of Assembly for appointment as commissioners. So far, most of the appointees are those who served in various capacities during his first term of office .