AFR 2019 COMING SOON

BY Azuka Ogujiuba

All arrangements towards the successful hosting of the Africa Fashion Reception 2019 are in top gear. As usual, this year’s event comes up at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa 5 – 7 September and UNESCO in Paris 1 – 2 October. Only one designer is nominated to represent each African country by the Executive Board of the AFR. Designers who have already been approved to represent their countries are already preparing for the event that opens international market for African designers. Participating designers are always expected to present African-inspired collection with global appeal.

The Africa Fashion Reception (AFR) is a Pan African initiative. This year’s event will gather fashion icons, dignitaries, Ambassadors and media from all over Africa, in a celebration of cultural diversity expressed through the artistic fashion discipline with the proud theme ‘Africa is the New Inspiration of Global Fashion’. The AFR is packaged and organized by Legendary Gold Limited in collaboration with the African Union and UNESCO.