50 Winners Emerge in Kellogg’s Superstar Contest

Fifty winners have emerged in the Kellogg’s Superstars essay competition, which was initiated to develop children’s writing skills and creativity.

The contest kicked off three months ago and received more than 1.8 million entries from approximately 12,000 schools across Rivers, Lagos and Oyo State, where participants were challenged on the topic: ‘What Makes you a Kellogg’s Superstar’.

At the end of the competition, the 50 most successful pupils were rewarded with a N100,000 worth of schorlarship each, at an elaborate ceremony that was witnessed by parents, educationists and government representatives.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, a member of the Federal House of Representatives, Mrs. Tolu Akande- Sadipe, lauded the steps taken by the company to improve educational performance in the country.

Akande further expressed optimism that the initiative would go a long way in drawing interest to education and reduce the number of school drop out in the country.

Quoting United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, she said: “One in every five of the world’s out-of-school children is in Nigeria, even though primary education is officially free and compulsory, about 10 .5 million of the country’s children aged five-14years are not in school and only 61% of 6-11 year olds regularly attend primary school. .

“This anomaly can be addressed when all stakeholders, including government, private organisations and individuals come together to ensure free early childhood education (Nursery and Primary level) for the underprivileged children, promotion of scholarship programs as well as training and improving of teachers welfare.”

Also speaking at the event, General Manager of Kellogg Tolaram, Mrs. Vani Malik, stated that the firm was out to reduce the figure of school dropout and stir economic growth, hence, its education specifics interventional programmes.

“Kellogg’s Superstars programme follows a holistic developmental approach, which begins with making sure children have the best start to their day by getting a complete breakfast option through our various cereal variants, while also encouraging them to identify and improve their inherent academic skills in the area of writing” she stated.

Also present at the ceremony was the Director General, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, who commented thus: “It is crystal clear that Kellogg’s Tolaram essay competition and reward initiatives were borne out of passion and will no doubt contribute to the ever-expanding educational status of Lagos State and Nigeria. I deeply commend the company for not only investing in schorlarship but also on infrastructure, literacy commitment and all other primary needs that ensure brighter opportunities for the Nigerian child.”