‘Integrity Critical for Business Performance’

Oluchi Chibuzor

Human Resource (HR) experts at the maiden edition of Flourishing at Forty Network, stressed that integrity remains critical in improving business performances in the country.

The organisation is a social enterprise network for professionals, executives and entrepreneurs in their 40s promoting productivity.

Speaking at the launch, recently in Lagos, the Founder, Flourishing at 40, Mofoluwaso llevbare, said the group was inaugurated in the United Kingdom (UK) last year, for top-notch business executives.

She said the aim was to create more African success stories in business and support members access loans and grants to pursue their individual dreams considering the challenges of the age bracket in the society.

Ilevbare added: “It is time to run with a new vision to impact the future generation and not thinking about slowing down or talking about retirement and pension.

“Flourishing Forty Network is about flowing with the right category of people who are at the peak of their career doing well and with people going through a career transition to be productive.

“We want to be legacy for the youths and mentors intentionally to the next generation while delivering the best we can in our career, business, work, etc.”

Reiterating the significance of integrity in business, the Managing Partner, Nevitt consulting, Victor Famuyibo, said it was essential in the business world.

Meanwhile, the Country Head, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Funke Amobi, advocate of work-life balance.

She added: “To succeed you have to constantly put in place a support structure that allows your career and family to integrate.”

4