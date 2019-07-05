Gbajabiamila Names Principal Officers

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Thursday named the majority principal officers of the chamber.

Gbajabiamila made the announcement at the plenary where he read a letter from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) nominating the principal officers.

The appointees are Alhassan Ado-Doguwa as Majority Leader; Hon. Peter Akpatason as Deputy Majority Leader; Hon. Mohammed Monguno as Chief Whip; and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha as Deputy Whip.

According to the Speaker, the leadership of the House has now been fully constituted.

Doguwa who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada federal constituency is the immediate past Chief Whip of the House.

Meanwhile, Gbajabiamila, yesterday cautioned members against sitting in the chamber on seats not allotted them, saying it was unauthorised.

He made the remark at plenary in Abuja, and said that some members, especially the new ones, were fond of abandoning seats allocated to them to those of other lawmakers.

”This is unauthorised. The seats are named and attached to members and because of the e-parliament we are adopting, it will not be proper for honourable members to engage in such act,” he said.

The speaker, therefore, ordered members caught in the act at the plenary to return to their seats.

”You cannot be removing your name tag and place it on a seat you prefer. So, if you are not in your seats, please return to them,” he said.