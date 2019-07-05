Buhari’s Executive Order will Lead Nigeria to Manufacturing Economy, Says NASENI CEO

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna, thursday said Executive Order 5 initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari will transform the nation’s economy.

Haruna said the order would enable Nigeria to have a transition from a commodity-based economy to manufacturing and knowledge-based economy in the country.

He added that the order would also revolutionise the activities of the agency and ensure adequate patronage for the products of the organisation when faithfully implemented.

NASENI boss made the submissions in Abuja while receiving an award of excellence and labour friendliness by the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI).

He said: “Executive Order 5 which enforces the patronization of local professionals, it is not only an order but it has gone far in the National Assembly.

“This singular order has promised to revolutionise our activities. It is the implementation of the order that will guarantee a transition from a commodity based economy to manufacturing and knowledge based economy in the country.

“I commend President Buhari for initiating this transformation order.”

Haruna thanked the Union for the honour and said the award was for the entire NASENI family.

He said the award signified hope and development for the country.

Haruna said: “This award signifies harmony. It comes from the body of researchers. Those that gave me the award are those that are doing this work.

“We thought that we used to disturb them by giving them difficult tasks with short deadlines to deliver on products and services that the nation wants despite the impression that we are not allowing them rest they are still commending me for that. So it signifies hope and development for the nation.

Presenting the award, the Coordinating Chairman of ASURI-NASENI, Dr. Oluwaseyi Akinyele Ogunbenro, said it was in recognition of the uncommon labour friendliness and professional excellence of the EVC.

He said overtime the NASENI EVC had demonstrated very serious positive commitment to the requests and agitations of the union.

Ogungbero said: “He (Haruna) has overtime demonstrated the passion for good working relationship between the union and the management of NASENI, hence the industrial peace being witnessed in NASENI today.”

He added the EVC has achieved excellence as an uncommon labour friendly chief executive in career progression for staff, appointment of Managing Directors of NASENI institutes from within the system, granting of study leave and scholarships to deserving staff, regular promotion exercises, facilitation of COREN certification programme, and training of NASENI staff within and outside the country.

Ogungbero stressed that under the leadership of Professor Haruna, the agency pioneered cutting-edge initiatives and technology for the enhancement of agriculture, power, security, democracy/credible elections and education in the country.

The event was witnessed by the chief executive officers of sister agencies, leadership of the Students’ Union Government (SUG), Nasarawa State University, Coalition of Nasarawa State Youth Councils, Keffi Youth Reform Forum and friends and associates of the EVC.