*Appointments take effect from May 29, 2019

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Presidentt Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja re-appointed Mr. Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Malam Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff to the President.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, both appointments took effect from May 29, 2019.

Details later…