Ariya Repete Reaches a Fevered Pitch as QuarterFinals Draw Near

Vanessa Obioha

After a successful completion of the selection parties in Ogun, Oyo and Ondo states, more quarterfinalists have emerged for the Ariya Repete 2019 quarterfinals. With regional auditions held in Ota, Abeokuta, Ibadan and Akure in June, the contestants will be aiming for a spot to clinch the golden prize.

The Ota and Abeokuta selection parties kicked off on June 21, and they were nothing short of spectacular, as all contestants delivered amazing performances in a bid to stake a claim in the next round of the competition.

The contestants displayed immense creativity, great stagecraft, and some awe-inspiring vocals, which left the judges with the hard task of selecting the three winners on the night..

At the conclusion of the keenly contested Ota regionals, Sulaimon Ajayo Adeyemi, Prince Ade Micheal, and Christian Olamide were selected as the winners in the Fuji, Juju and Afro-Pop categories respectively. Similarly, in Abeokuta, Alhaji Taofek Adeyinka, Adeleye Temitope, and Ayeni Olajuwon emerged victorious in the Fuji, Juju and Afro-Pop categories respectively.

Speaking after the Abeokuta selection party, an overjoyed Ayeni Olajuwon who qualified in the Fuji category expressed his appreciation to the organizers of the show and also his determination to make further progress as the competition progresses. He said;

“I am so glad I won today, I’m so grateful to Goldberg Lager for giving me this opportunity to show my talents. I can’t wait to go up on stage again, and I believe I can make it to the final.”

The selected contestants have now inched one-step closer to winning their share of the 20 million Naira up for grabs. Their next hurdle will be the quarter final showdown on July 26 in the sunshine city of Akure.