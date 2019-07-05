Annjay: It’s Women Looking for Free Things That Are Sexually Harassed

Annjay Chioma is a multi-talented entrepreneur, who at a young age, worked hard to make a name for herself in the Nigerian music industry, while also writing for some media houses. She shares with Tosin Clegg her inspiration, career journey and success story

Annjay has been extremely busy working

I’m a full time entrepreneur and a singer. I’m into beauty products such as Brazilian virgin human hair, eyelashes, sunglasses and many more. I have been doing this business for years now and I’m happy doing it although it’s quite challenging in terms of dollar exchange rates, custom duties. But we keep on going in the business with God on our side. I have produced a lot of songs and I’m still doing more. I’m not going to quit music, I’ll keep it flowing because of the passion I have for it. My fans will hear from me soon.

I’m happy whenever I see clients wearing Annjay brands

Fashion and beauty are a part of me and I’m happy whenever I see my clients wearing Annjay brands. This gives me more courage to push and keep pushing. It has not been easy but it’s worth it. I started this business before I went into journalism, but it was not as big as it is now. Annjay products are international now. We have our clients all over the world.

Marriage is a choice and age is just a number

If Regina Daniels decides to marry an aged man, it’s her choice and she is not the first and not gonna be the last. What about those who married younger boys and ended up divorcing them? What should we say about them? If you find happiness in marrying an aged man, it’s cool, go ahead as long as you are happy. If I like, make I marry old man, Na my palaver ooo.

My current status

I’m currently in a relationship but I’m not going to talk about it because it’s part of my privacy. I don’t like talking about relationships on the pages of papers or flaunting it on social media. It’s part of my lifestyle and I like it that way and that doesn’t mean that I don’t love him or not proud of him. I like him to be God fearing, intelligent, smart, young or older, ugly or handsome. All I need is a hard working person like me and I don’t care about heights. Even if I marry today I won’t publicise it.

Sexual harassment of female entertainers

It is not always easy for female entertainers to rise without being sexually harassed by men. I have never experienced it because of my good music. If you have something doing for a living that is generating funds for you, I don’t see why you should be sexually harassed. It’s those looking for free things that are sexually harassed. Everyone knows me as a workaholic. I started working as a journalist and making my own money from advertisement at age 16. I don’t look for free productions or free song writers. And funny enough, the producers I work with are my big brother’s friends and also family friends.

Journalism prepared me for everything I’m today

Journalism pays, but the truth is that I have other businesses that I’m doing by the side. It has been helping my music and paying my bills. I could no longer combine both because my hands are full. So, I stopped working as a journalist. Many people recognised me as a journalist in the industry. But my passion for journalism is still intact, if you ask me.

My Music career

My fans should expect more cool sounds and good music. I’m not done yet with music. I’m not in a rush at all to release unpleasant songs.

My beauty routine

I drink water every morning, and eat a lot of fruits to keep my skin radiant and beautiful. I also exercise regularly to keep fit.

Talking about Nigerian designers

I haven’t worked with any of them in the present and past but that doesn’t mean we are not going to work together in the future. However, I look foreward to working with Lanre Da Silva, Zizi Cardow and Mai Atafo. I have international designers whom I wear their clothes, shoes, bags and perfume and haven’t met them personally before.