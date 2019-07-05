Aig-Imoukhuede Inaugurated as Co-Chair of NESG Steering Committee

The founder and Chairman, Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, has been appointed Private Sector Co-Chair of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Steering Committee for its Governance and Institutions Policy Commission (GIPC), a role he co-chairs with the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, who was appointed the Public Sector Co-Chair. The inauguration ceremony held on July 3, 2019 at the NESG Offices in Lagos.

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) is a foremost think-tank organisation in Nigeria that promotes sustainable growth and development in the Nigerian economy. It is a not-for profit/non-partisan organisation with a mandate to champion the reform of the Nigerian economy into an open, private sector-led economy that is globally competitive on a sustainable basis.

NESG has 11 policy commissions, which serve as working groups comprising public and private sector executives that meet regularly to fast track the adoption and implementation of Nigerian Economic Summit recommendations. The Governance and Institutions Policy Commission (GIPC) is one out of eleven Policy Commissions, with three thematic groups: Anticorruption, Civil Service Reforms and Institutional Reforms.

The Commission was set up to facilitate the overhaul of Public Institutions, including the Civil Service and monitor Regulators and Private Organizations with a view to accelerating growth and development of the economy through good governance.

Reacting to his appointment, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede expressed his commitment to achieve the commission’s mandate.