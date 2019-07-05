Adeoluwa Releases ‘S’okan’ featuring C.A.L.

Vanessa Obioha

Singer Adeoluwa has just released a new love anthem ‘S’okan’ which features American rapper C.A.L., son of Grammy winning artiste, Gerald Alston.

‘S’okan’ is translated from Yoruba as ‘In my heart’. It is a summer-esque record that documents a teenage love affair that didn’t go as planned.

The young talented Nigerian singer – songwriter started writing music during his freshman year in high school. He signed up for Songwriting classes to translate his love for writing into a passion for making songs.

“I’ve always found writing and making music to be the best form of therapy. This is why coming off my last relationship, it was important for me to create music that would help me reflect and heal from the experience. Releasing the song the right way is so important to me. I had to do the story justice.”

To show his growth in music, he released ‘Saved by the Sound’ a triumph of epic proportions. He would however leave for New Jersey, USA after that musical success. Since his return home, he continues to experiment with both Western and African production and songwriting styles. He has since released ‘Miracle’ (2015), ‘All Roads’ (2016) and ‘Let Me In'(2018).