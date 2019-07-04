Skyroam, Smile Telecoms Partner on Mobile Data Service

By Emma Okonji

Smile Telecoms has announced that it has formally entered into partnership with Skyroam Simo. The partnership is expected to enable more Africa mobile users to seamlessly connect to 4GLTE mobile network with improved coverage, faster speed, and more flexible plans.

Explaining what informed the partnership, Smile’s Group CEO, Ahmad Farroukh, said: “Smile is a leading 4GLTE carrier in Africa and we are always open to new and innovative technologies to bring continued value add and benefits to our users. Our partnership with Skyroam SIMO will leverage its leading position in global virtual sim platform and together bring the best service and value to our pan-African users.”

“The Simo App emerges at the right time to bring access and affordability to mobile data for millions of Africans struggling today with expensive internet prices that keep them out of the market entirely. Skyroam SIMO and its unique Virtual-eSIM technology can deliver seamless 4G data connection to any user automatically switch to the best 4G network nearby, ensuring the best reliability and speed,” Farroukh said.

“In addition to that, Skyroam Simo helps carriers to develop their market at nearly zero cost by improving the efficiency of acquiring new customers, to ease the hassle of traditional sales channels, and to drive more value by improving the relationship with their customers. The partnership will enable more Smile users to leverage Skyroam’s platform of over 135 countries and 200 mobile networks with best coverage and speed, is a big leap forward amongst Africa operators,”Farroukh further said.

Founder and CEO of Skyroam, Jing Liu, disclosed that “Skyroam Simo would work with Smile Telecom to bring explosive growth in mobile data usage. We will continue to innovate together with leading partners around the world to meet the demands of users where mobile data is becoming a must-have that impact our daily lives.”

The partnership also gives international customers from various countries in the world who use Skyroam devices, the opportunity to roam on Smile 4GLTE network in all countries where Smile has presence.

“While most mobile phone brands in the market are trying to solve this core problem through complicated dual SIM dual standby technology, Skyroam SIMO was developed on the belief that the best solution is through simplicity and strong partnerships,”Liu further said.