NNPC, Belemaoil Commission Water Plants in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Belemaoil in collaboration with Jack-Rich Tein Foundation has commissioned 400,000 litres capacity solar powered water treatment plants in Daura and Musawa Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

Speaking at the commissioning of the projects in Daura, the President and founder of Jack-Rich Foundation, Mr. Jack Rick-Tein, said the initiative was grounded on the fact that water is a fundamental human need.

He reiterated that each citizen requires at least 20 to 50 litres of clean and safe water daily for drinking, cooking and other domestic activities, hence the construction of the water treatment plants.

“We also constructed 100,000 litres water treatment plants at Daura airstrip, water treatment plant at Musawa and potable water facility with 100,000 litres capacity tanks at Central Mosque, Daura,” he said.

While vowing collaboration with other relevant stakeholders to executive more developmental projects in Nigeria, Rich-Tein preached oneness among Nigerians irrespective of tribal, religious and political affiliation.

Addressing the beneficiaries in Musawa, Governor Aminu Belllo Masari urged stakeholders in the councils to set up community-ownership committee to safeguard the facilities.

The governor warned that anyone found vandalising the facilities would face the wrath of the law, adding that protecting the facilities remained the core responsibility of the community members.

“Gone are the days when government property are being destroyed by citizens. Water is life, so you must do everything humanly possible to protect these facilities. I thanked Mr. Jack Rich-Tein and NNPC for bringing these important projects to Katsina,” Masari said.

Earlier, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, represented by Mrs. Tolu Adefuwa, admonished the benefiting communities to use the facilities judiciously.

He added, however, that the corporation has embarked on numerable empowerment programmes aimed at ameliorating the plight of rural dwellers.

Meanwhile, during the commissioning of the projects, the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Farouq Umar, bestowed a chieftaincy tittle of Sarkin Ruwan-Hausa on Rich-Tein and urged to him do more for the country.