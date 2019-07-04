Minimum Wage : Lawan Wants NLC to Shelve Strike Action

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has pleaded with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to shelve its planned strike action over the reported delay in the implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage by federal and state governments.

Lawan made the plea yesterday when the executives of the NLC and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), led by Ayuba Wabara and Sunday Sabiyi, respectively ,paid him a courtesy visit.

He called for further understanding and patriotism by the labour, adding that some states have started paying the agreed minimum wage.

“So, we should not encourage personal issue to overshadow our collective responsibility to nation building.

“We will journey with you to ensure absolute implementation of the minimum wage by the federal government,” he said.

Lawan also called on the PASAN leadership to collaborate with the management and leadership of the National Assembly, urging them to present issue-based arguments instead of engaging in strike action to press home their demands.

He assured that the Ninth assembly will not be distracted but remain focused in pursing growth in every sector of the country.

Speaking earlier, Ayuba had pledged the commitment and collaboration of the labour unions to the federal legislation.

Also speaking, PASAN Chairman, Sabiyi urged Lawan to use his wealth of experience as a ranking senator to the service and protection of the interests of the people.

He also used the forum to table the demands of the parliamentary staff in the National Assembly, which include implementation of 2018 arrears of 28 per cent and balance of 50 per cent consolidated legislative salary, implementation of condition of service recently approved by the eight National Assembly, training of staff, health insurance and life insurance premium.

Meanwhile, the Senate president also yesterday inaugurated two Ad-hoc committees on Senate Legislative Agenda; and Media and Public Affairs.

Lawan charged members of the two committees to see their appointments as another call to serve.

He told the members of the Committee on Legislative Agenda to brace up to the challenges, saying the tasks ahead of the committee are huge.

He pointed out that the outcome of the Committee on legislative Agenda will go a long way to determine the performance of the Ninth session of the Senate,

“The task before you is huge; we will work along with you. I believe in the composition of this committee; members have the capacity and expertise to deliver best results.

“Nigerians want a country where the citizens will be of great advantage from effective governance. Our agenda will tally with the aspiration of our people,” he said.

In the same vein, Lawan highlighted the importance of media in nation building, urging the members of the Media and Public Affairs Committee to live up to the tasks ahead of them.

He tasked journalists covering activities in National Assembly and outside the complex to be objective in their reportage.

“We know the importance of media in governance, I want members of our ad hoc committee on media to be articulate and presentable to the people we represent.

“We carefully selected members of this the committee and I am confident in you will do a good job,” Lawan further said.