iSON Wins BPO Company of the Year

iSON Xperiences, formerly iSON BPO Limited, a leading customer experience management company, with strong focus in sub-Saharan Africa, has emerged the “BPO Company of the Year” at the 2019 Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA).

The award which was granted in recognition of iSON’s commitment to customer service, innovation and excellence in Ghana’s ICT and Telecom industry, was held last week in Ghana.

iSON Xperiences which began operations in Ghana in 2015 has been dedicated to ensuring that its clients are provided with excellent services throughout Ghana and beyond. The award which come in less than five years since the company began operations in Ghana acknowledges the Company’s outstanding leadership, organizational performance, solution-based products and services, customer focus and innovation in Ghana’s ICT space.

Commenting on the awards, its Global CEO, Mr. Pravin Kumar said, “We have made a huge impact since we started operations and we are still impacting businesses with our superior services. This award is a clear affirmation of our focus on creating a distinct customer experience centric organization through provision of optimum technology solutions. We are elated and extremely honoured to receive this award as it confirms that iSON is charting the right path while moving from Call Center services to an experience centre for the end-consumers. It is another testament to our commitment to best practice and compliance”.

Kumar further pledged to continue to nurture talent and invest in human capital development in order to continually offer the best services to Ghanaians.

He said, “I dedicate this award to iSON’s loyal clients, stakeholders and staff for their relentless contributions towards making iSON BPO the leading customer experience management provider in Africa. Adding value to our stakeholders and the lives of Ghanaians, especially in communities where we operate, remains a focal point for iSON Xperiences.”

The GITTA awards is an annual event in the Ghana ICT space and has been in existence for the past nine years, recognizing 54 different categories of related activities. The awards was instituted to reward telecom operators and ICT firms that have distinguished themselves in providing exceptional services to customers.