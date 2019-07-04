EDHA: IPAC chair advises APC to manage victory for people’s benefit, congratulates Okiye

…commends Obaseki’s on infrastructural strides

The Edo State Chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) has expressed displeasure over the disagreement concerning the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly, urging the All Progressives Congress to put its house in order in the interest of Edo people.

Chairman, IPAC, Hon. Comrade Kelly Ogbaloi, said this at IPAC’s 2nd general meeting at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Annex office, in Benin City.

Comrade Ogbaloi conveyed the displeasure of the council over the rancour among the APC-led government in relation to the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly.

He said “We advise the APC to manage its success for the benefit of the society. We hope that Governor Godwin Obaseki and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole would be on top of the issue to ensure no further issues arise. We applaud the government for being able to inaugurate the Assembly as we congratulate the Speaker, Hon. Frank Okiye.

Ogbaloi noted that the state government has recorded impressive feats in critical sectors of the state, notably in the economy, road construction and rehabilitation as well as the completion of abandoned projects initiated by previous governments.

“The policies driven by Governor Godwin Obaseki are laudable. He is civil and novel in his approach. Compared to what we saw in the past from political leaders, he is a breath of fresh air. There are cases where vital projects were abandoned or discontinued, but his government is outstandingly different,” he said.

He praised Governor Obaseki for making land management and property development seamless in Edo State, noting, “Thugs, touts and thieves have been told by the governor to keep a distance. You can now own lands and houses without molestation from any quarter in Edo State”

In his response, Governor Obaseki, represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Hon. Gowon Yakubu, expressed appreciation to IPAC for acknowledging the achievements recorded by his administration.

Obaseki harped on the need for collaboration among various stakeholders to address the political challenges in the country.

“Edo has been following activities of IPAC and I enjoin you to always put the state first. We as an administration would continue to do more. We hope that through the interaction provided by this platform, we can collaborate to solve challenges in the polity.”

Earlier, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Edo State, Dr. Emmanuel Hart, represented by Head, Election and Political Monitoring, Mr. Kombo John Briggs, said the commission has continued to enjoy cordial relations with IPAC, which it will leverage during the Edo 2020 gubernatorial election.