PDP Candidate Withdraws Petition against Sokoto Speaker

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The governorship, state and National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Sokoto State has struck out petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Kwargaba, against the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Manya-Achida.

Kwargaba contested for state assembly seat for Wurno state constituency in 2019 election.

The dismissal of the petition followed an application by the petitioner who decided to withdraw his petition challenging the election of Manya-Achida.

Manya-Achida was declared winner of the election, and Kwargaba approached the tribunal to challenge his return on alleged election irregularities.

The tribunal Chairman, Justice Yusuf Ubale, granted the application based on the petitioner’s application, and awarded N30, 000 as cost being requested by respondent counsel, Mr. Bashir Jodi.

Earlier, counsel to Kwargaba, Mr. Yusuf Abubakar, told the tribunal that he applied for withdrawal on the petitioner’s consent in line with constitutional and electoral law provisions.

Manya-Achida’s counsel, Jodi, said he was not opposing the withdrawal application, however, demanded N200, 000 as cost on the ground of efforts made on the process.

Counsel to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ekelechi Ogbunna, also did not oppose the withdrawal of the petition.

In his ruling, Justice Ubale said the petition with the number EPT/SKT/HA/016/019 has been delisted from the tribunal.

Manya-achida, who was said to have had the backing of PDP lawmakers, emerged the state assembly Speaker.