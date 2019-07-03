Ooni Of Ife, Toyin Kolade, Others Crowns New Face Of Culturati

It was a night of glamour as Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Business mogul- Princess Toyin Kolade; Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye; Lagos state APC Chairman, Tunde Balogun and other personalities from all walks of life gathered to crown Abisola Salawu as the new face of the 12th edition of Africa’s largest cultural fusion, Culturati 2019.

The event which held on Sunday, June 30th at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos paved way for the celebration of Africa’s rich cultural heritage with spectacular performances from some of Nigeria’s finest entertainers.

Speaking on the theme of the occasion, “Sustaining Our Heritage,” the Chief Executive Officer, Aregbe Idris, stated that Culturati Night was designed to showcase Africa’s rich diversity through exhibition, cultural festival, beauty pageant, dance drama, musical performances, and award presentation.

Culturati, formerly known as Sisi Oge, has consistently rooted for a fitting pride of place for the African culture to thrive amongst other cultures, “Africa is home to immeasurable beauties and we are determined to showcase those beauties through entertaining cultural engagements that sets Nigeria on a global stage, thereby attracting tourists through cultural tourism.”

“For us, exploring the business edge of our culture is one of our missions and we have been doing that through our empowerment programmes, which are aimed sustaining our rich, raising independent youths and attracting tourists to our country through cultural tourism,” Aregbe said.

Culturati Night did not only deliver on its promise to stage a remarkable outing, but it also went with a bang with stunning theatrical moments from Sato Dancers who treated the guests to daring, magical cultural performances of fire and drums, alongside some of Nigeria’s finest artistes and comedians, with the likes of Chinko Ekun, Mr Real, CDQ, Victor, Lyta, Ara Thunder, Lady Ekwe, Explicit Dancers, Ozzy Bosco, Kent Edunjobi, Helen Paul; MC Whalemouth, Pencil, and Desktalker.

The festival also had in attendance royalties, dignitaries, cultural icons and other prominent personalities, with the likes of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi Ojaja II; Princess Toyin Kolade; Chief Nike Davies – Okundaye; APC Chairman Lagos state, Tunde Balogun, among others.