Okowa Swears in Five Senior Aides

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday administered oath of office on five Special Advisers, expressing the hope that their knowledge, wisdom and experience would enhance the value chain of his administration as it strives to deliver on its electoral promise of a ‘Stronger Delta’ in the next four years.

In his remarks shortly after the oath-taking ceremony, Okowa observed that “Special Advisers play important roles in our modern democratic setting. They are carefully selected for their specific policy expertise and ability to skillfully navigate the layers of bureaucracy and partisan viewpoints to deliver on the administration goals and objectives. Modern statecraft places a demand on them to lessen the burden of the demanding and complex workload of the chief executive.”

Those sworn in as Special Advisers at the ceremony yesterday in Asaba were Prof Sylvester Monye (Senior Policy Adviser); Dr. Kingsley Emu (Chief Economic Adviser); Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo (Housing and Human Development); Hon Emmanuel Okoro (Rural and Community Development) and Hon Efe Ofoburuku (Legislative Matters).

Okowa said: “It is true that our first tenure ended on a high note, and even now, we still continue to receive plaudits for our phenomenal achievements in job creation, human capital development and infrastructural renewal, but we cannot afford to rest on our oars because the next four years promise to be as challenging as it would be fulfilling.

“We must think outside the box in order to proffer creative solutions to unexpected developments as we march forward. We are resolved in our quest for a diversified, inclusive and self-reliant economy that would withstand any external shocks.

‘’As Special Advisers, being experts in your respective fields, I expect nothing but sound, practical advice that meets global best practices because this administration expects from you bold ideas and initiatives that would engender prosperity, peace and progress.”

Okowa noted that the expectations were high as his administration worked towards building a ‘Stronger Delta’, and solicited the commitment and cooperation of all Deltans, especially political appointees and other stakeholders.

The governor further said: “This administration is always ready and willing to work with Deltans at home and in Diaspora from all walks of life. We welcome advice and suggestions that will help us better the lot of our people and make our beloved state the pride of all, and I also expect all and sundry to continue to pray for the continued success of this administration because when we succeed, the citizens are all the better for it.”

Responding on behalf of the newly sworn-in aides, Prof Monye thanked the Okowa for the confidence reposed in them to discharge their advisory functions in various capacities towards the success of his administration.

He assured the governor of their readiness to contribute their best in achieving the primary goal of a ‘Stronger Delta State’.