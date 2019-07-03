OAU Drama Students Set for Runway Show

For the 300-level students of the Dramatic arts department, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, it is another season of runway show with loads of exciting events in one night. On Thursday July 4, the students will put into practice some of the essential skills acquired in the study of the Techniques of Costumes, Mask and Make up in a show called, “Invasion: Unorthodox on Runway.”

It is another fantastic adventure into scintillating spectacle matched with rhythmic dance at the Pit Theatre, Obafemi Awolowo University. As one of the disciplines that equip the students with standard and unparalleled knowledge on creativity, talent and theatre management, as well as self reliance, the department is known for academic excellence in theory and practice.

Over the years, the department had been the platform for many students to develop requisite skills in order to make them employable upon graduation. Asides that, many students have tapped into their individual creative energy in other subsets of theatre such as fabric design, printing, sewing, make up, special effect amongst others.

The runway project is supervised by the veteran actress and award-winning costumier, Mrs. Toyin Ogundeji under the watch of the Head of Department, Dramatic Arts, Dr. Wumi Raji.