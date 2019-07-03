My Election Reflects Nigerians’ Wishes, Says Buhari

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday defended his victory in the last general election, saying the election results reflected the wishes of Nigerians.

He pledged not to disappoint the people for voting overwhelmingly for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and for returning him for another four-year term in office.

He spoke while playing host to members of the Buhari Support Group Centre, led by its Director-General, Alhaji Umaru Dembo, at the State House.

The president, who also hosted another group of his support groups, the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), harped on the necessity to assemble a formidable team to lead his new administration.

A statement by a presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, quoted Buhari as pledging his administration’s commitment to serve honestly and genuinely, with a focus on unleashing the human and natural potentials of the country for growth.

“The 2019 elections are behind us. Nigerians have spoken, and they have spoken loudly in our favour. It is now time to serve them, and serve well. We will not fail.

“We will serve honestly, genuinely, and with our heart and might. Our country has oscillated for too long at the level of promises and potentials. It is now time to explore and exploit the potentials for the good of all Nigerians, particularly the ordinary people. It shall be accomplished,’’ the president said.

The statement added that the president commended members of the Buhari Support Group Centre for their steadfastness, assuring them of inclusiveness in pursuing the goal of good governance for the country.

“This group is composed of people who have identified with me since I threw my political hat into the ring in 2002. And they have stood with me through thick and thin, abiding with me in the electoral and legal processes of 2003, 2007, 2011, till God gave us victory in 2015 and also 2019.

“Many more people joined us along the line, and the centre expands by the day. I salute your faithfulness, your persistency and your ruggedness. It never ceases to amaze me that you have kept faith, even when I have not given you much or even anything, in return,’’ he added.

The president said the group’s interest in the growth and development of the country through good and honest governance and not personal gains or interests, would be remembered by posterity.

Earlier, Dembo had assured Buhari of the continuous support of members of his group for the actualisation of his mandate for Nigerians.