Lawan Mourns NGE Deputy President

Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) over the death of its Deputy President, Umar Sa’idu Tudun-Wada.

Tudun-Wada died on Sunday in a ghastly motor accident along Kano-Abuja expressway.

Lawan, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa, said the sudden death of Tudun-Wada has robbed the journalism profession of one of its finest.

He described the deceased as “core professional”, an attribute, Lawan noted, “propelled him to the enviable position of Deputy President of Nigerian Guild of Editors.

“The late Tudun-Wada was known for his humility, patriotism, professionalism, and inspiration to practicing and upcoming journalists”.

While extending his condolence to NGE, Kano State Government and his immediate family, Lawan prayed for the almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannah Firdausi.