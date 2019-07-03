Kwara Utd Appoints New Head Coach, Retains 27 Players

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The management of Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin on Tuesday approved the appointment of former deputy chief coach of the club, Mr. Suleiman Ashifat as the new substantive head coach of the club.

Mr. Asifat was a deputy to former chief coach of the club Abubakar Bala in the just concluded Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The club’s Media Officer, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Bibire, made this known in a statement issued in Ilorin, a copy of which was made available to sportswriters.

The statement added that the appointment was with immediate effect.

He said the club also retained 27 players and declared 13 surplus to requirement in preparatory to the 2019/2020 Nigeria National League (NNL) season.

Bibire said all administrative staff of the team are to continue with their day to day service to the club.

The statement advised the retained players to be of good conduct and embraced professionalism that the team was known for, pending the announcement of when the club will resume for next season.