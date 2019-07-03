Bet9ja Plans to Empower Nigerian Youths Through Big Brother Naija

Vanessa Obioha

The betting brand which is the major sponsor of the reality show Big Brother Naija season 4 is the latest brand to throw its weight behind the show. Bet9ja prides itself as one of the leading betting brands in Nigeria through its various vendors and reward system.

Recently, it unveiled its ‘More Than a Bet’ campaign which is targeted at correcting the erroneous perception that the business is mainly gambling as well as empowering Nigerian youths. By sponsoring the reality show, the company hopes this goal will be achieved.

According to the Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications, Olufemi Osobajo, the decision to sponsor Big Brother Naija is to enhance and make participants achieve their dreams of becoming valuable players in the Nigeria entertainment industry.

“Our support will influence the winning prizes and help boost the entertainment industry in Nigeria,” he added.

He noted that the impact of sport betting is huge. “Through the “More Than a Bet” campaign, Bet9ja plans to show how it has been empowering Nigerians, especially the youth.”

Presently, the company employs over 40,000 Nigerians directly and indirectly. It intends to highlight more ways it is transforming lives, empowering the youth and contributing to Nigeria’s socioeconomic development through the campaign.