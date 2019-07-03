Allianz Nigeria Launches Free Auto Insurance Campaign

Ebere Nwoji

Allianz Nigeria Insurance Plc has launched free auto diagnosis insurance marketing campaign programme tagged ‘Allianz Auto CARdiology.’

The company, also said its target in Nigeria was to emerge as the largest retail insurance firm and one of the largest financial services provider in Nigeria.

Allianz Nigeria which has its parent body in Germany, said it wants to achieve the target within the next five years.

The Executive Director of the global insurer, Mr Owolabi Salami, at a press briefing said in extending its investment tentacles to Nigerian insurance market, Allianz aims to redefine the future of Nigerian insurance market by deemphasising corporate business and focusing on retail insurance, which he stressed was where the future of the insurance industry lies.

He said it was part of the company’s strategy of promoting and engaging in activities that would deepen insurance penetration in Nigeria.

He said Allianz Nigeria insurance, has registered a micro insurance firm and has submitted its application to the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) .

He said to boost its operations in the micro insurance market, Allianz had acquired stake in Bima, a company that pioneered platform for micro insurance in Ghana, Senegal among other African countries.

He said being part of Allianz, the management would leverage on Bima to deliver micro insurance to Nigerians.

He said part of the micro insurance sales strategy was the CARdiology motor insurance.

According to Salami, the CARdiology auto diagnosis is a brand marketing programme targeted at luring motorists in the country to buy motor insurance.

He spoke on the working of the programme saying CARdiology is a brand awareness and marketing campaign to acquire motor insurance policy.He said by offering the services to the subscribers into the promotional campaign, Allianz Nigeria would invite applications from the public and would select about 2000 applicants.

These, according to him would be directed to choose from 20 available garages chosen by Allianz where they would send their vehicles for diagnosis and detection . He said Allianz Nigeria would bear the cost of the diagnoses to the tune of N10,0000. He, however, said the company in the policy cannot bear the cost of repair. According to him, it would only bear the cost of detecting the problem.