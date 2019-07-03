63 Days After, Buhari’s District Head Regains Freedom

• IGP: How we rescued president’s in-law

Francis Sardauna in Katsina and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

A team of security operatives yesterday rescued President Muhammadu Buhari’s Daura home town district head and in-law, Alhaji Musa Uba, from his abductors after spending 63 days in captivity.

The 70-year-old retired customs officer, who was abducted at his residence in Daura on May 1, 2019, was rescued by the security operatives in Kano State.

Uba, who is married to Hajiya Biliki, Buhari’s niece, is also the father of Fatima, who is married to the president’s Aide De Camp (ADC), Col. Mohammed Abubakar.

Uba’s younger brother, Mr. Umar Ata, who confirmed the development to THISDAY in Daura, said the victim was rescued about 7.28a.m. in Kano by the security operatives after a gun battle with his abductors.

He said: “A team of security operatives rescued my elder brother this morning (Tuesday) in a house along Madobi Road in Samagu Quarters close to Sani Abacha Youth Centre, Kano.

“I spoke with him and he said he was in good condition but you know as an elderly person of about 70 years, who has been in kidnappers’ den for 63 days, he has to undergo medical check-up.

“So, he has been moved to Abuja for that purpose. We are grateful to Nigeria’s security agencies because they have done what we cannot pay them except Almighty Allah.”

The spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, Mr. Gambo Isah, a Superintendent of Police, also confirmed the rescuing of Uba.

He said: “The Magajin Garin Daura has been rescued. Congratulations to the entire people of Daura and Katsina State. Details follow.”

Daura, the hometown of the president was agog yesterday when reports filtered into the old city about the rescue of the 70-year-old retired customs officer.

Hundreds of youths and women, who besieged major streets of the town, singing solidarity songs such as “Sai Magaji,” said they would intensify prayers for sustainable peace in the state and the country at large.

One of the women, Mrs. Zuwera Maigoro, in an interview with THISDAY, said: “We are extremely happy to hear the news of the release of Magajin Garin. Our joy is unquantifiable; we are grateful to Allah and we will continue to pray fervently for the kidnappers to release all the people in their custody.”