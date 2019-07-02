Phillips Consulting Organises Forum

Phillips Consulting is set to hold its annual digital learning roundtable on 3rd July, 2019 in Lagos. The event is expected to expand the conversation on digital transformation with a focus on how organisational leaders can raise digital intelligence in their workplace.

In a statement by the Managing Consultant, Modupe Thomas Owoseni said, “Digital transformation is not just about technology, but also a people-centric initiative. Therefore, for any organisation to stay relevant in the knowledge economy, they need to empower their employees with the right skill to align with the demands of the current wave of digital disruption.”

On his part, the senior partner responsible for People Transformation and Learning, Mr. Paul Ayim said,“For digital transformation to be effective, organisations need to focus on fostering an environment that allows employees learn in a seamless and borderless manner, effectively embedding learning in their workflow.

“This will equip employees with the knowledge required to make significant inputs into identified transformation efforts. Delegates at the event will be thrilled by the delightful Country Head of Human Capital at Stanbic IBTC, Funke Amobi; who will be delivering the keynote address focusing on what CEOs, Directors of HR and Chief Learning Offices must do to shift the conversion beyond just talk to actionable steps that will raise the digital intelligence of their workforce, thus getting ready for what lies ahead.”