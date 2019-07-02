PDP Probe over Lawan, Gbajabiamila Undemocratic, Says Oshiomhole

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said that the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is going down in history as the party that seeks to investigate how its members in the National Assembly voted to elect leaders of the ninth assembly using secret ballot system.

The leadership of the PDP had resolved to support Senator Ali Ndume and Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago for Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives respectively, while also directing its members in the National Assembly to vote according to the decision reached by the party.

However, following the emergence of Senator Ahmed Lawan as Senate President and Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP set up a fact-finding committee on the role played by some of its members during the election of the presiding officers of the National Assembly.

But Oshiomhole while playing host to the National Assembly members from Kano State led by the Deputy Governor, Nasir Gawuna, in his office in Abuja yesterday, commended the National Assembly caucus of the party for electing the party’s choices as the principal officers of the ninth assembly.

He said, “Our party members in the two chambers proved their complete loyalty. The way and manner they did, such that the PDP that was calling for secret ballot because they didn’t want people to know how people voted are now the one conducting an enquiry on who voted for who among them.

“This is a complete violation of the essence of secret ballot. The idea of secret ballot is that nobody should know who voted for who. Now, PDP is going down in history as a party that seeks to investigate how people voted in the secret ballot.

“That is a gross violation of the most basic principles of democracy with regards to secret ballot. That is why we are better and different and I’m very proud of all of you,” he said.

Oshiomhole noted that he had been extremely excited by the level of cooperation that members of the two chambers had extended to the party, stressing that it could have been impossible if they insisted that they wanted to go and fight to finish.

The chairman added that it was that mutual respect, loyalty to the party and indeed to President Muhammadu Buhari that made this very easy.

He stated: “I am deliberately appreciative of the fact that you have very senior people in the two chambers of National Assembly, who by any definition could have aspired for any of those positions that have already been determined namely: Senate President, Deputy Senate President, House Speaker and Deputy Speaker because if we look at the voting pattern of the country, there is no question that Kano delivered the highest number of votes.

“This is a fact that nobody can wish away, it cannot be overemphasised by those numbers because politics is a game of numbers. It is those numbers that made us win the Presidency. Without that numbers, we won’t be in the office. Incidentally, I reflect between the President’s vote and the first runner up, Atiku. It is about 3.8 million. If you delete Kano votes from that, the votes will come down. If part of those votes swing to the other side (PDP), so, no one can downplay the value of the support this party enjoys from the good people of Kano State as represented by you honourables.

“As we are having conversations, we have to ask ourselves, as a national party, we do have obligations to try to reflect and ensure that the six geopolitical zones are well represented. In doing so, we recognise that if we are not in power, we will not be able to talk of representation.

“So, we cannot, even in doing that, downplay the role of numbers and so, it is based on this that we are having regards to sacrifices that other people have made. To whom much is given, much is expected, Kano has given us a lot as a party, has given a lot to our President and we must therefore reciprocate,” he said.

Oshiomhole noted that the party appreciated the leadership that Kano State Governor, Abdulahi Ganduje has provided, saying that not only in terms of governing Kano State, but also his contribution to strengthen the APC.

The chairman stressed that he has handled very sensitive national assignment for the party, emphasising that his commitment to the party was not in doubt whatsoever.

The chairman explained: “This is the sentiment that formed the idea of zoning the leadership of the house to Kano and of course, you will also realise that the gentleman who happens to be my namesake as far as my collation goes, is the most senior ranking member in the house of representatives.

“By going with this tradition, people will realise the benefits of loyalty, consistency and of team spirit. When people learn from that, Nigerian democracy will mature much more. I have no doubt whatsoever.

“The only appeal I want to make is that we have been able to make this progress only to the extent that members have agreed to move together. To be honest there is no criteria that you will use that you can’t find other people qualified for the position.

“So, it required kind of spirit of give and take for people to say you, among all of us, not necessarily because you are the best, so, it is my hope that going forward, those who will now become principal officers of the two chambers, they are first among equals.

“They have assumed their positions because their colleagues have allowed to provide leadership not because they are better than them. But everybody cannot be in leadership position.”

Earlier, Gawuna said that the National Assembly members from Kano came visiting to thank the chairman for zoning the position of Majority Leader to Kano State and for endorsing Hon. Alhassan Doguwa, for the position.

He assured that Doguwa would do well because he has been loyal to the party, while also reaffirming the loyalty of Kano State to the party and their support for the chairman and members of the National Working Committee.