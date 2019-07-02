Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Cart away Rifles in Rivers

A group of unidentified gunmen yesterday shot and killed two policemen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. The gunmen had attacked the two policemen at a checkpoint and immediately carted away their rifles.

The incident, which happened at Ojoto axis of Port Harcourt, close to where building materials are sold, caused anxiety as residents and passersby scampered for safety when they heard the sound of gunshots.

It was gathered that the gunmen left immediately after the operation that lasted for three minutes.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, adding that the hoodlums attacked and killed two policemen.

Omoni added that two rifles belonging to the cops were taken away by the hoodlum.

“I don’t have much detail about what happened, but I can confirm to you that today, two policemen were attacked and killed at Ojoto in Port Harcourt. The bandits also took away their rifles,” he added.