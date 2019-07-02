End the Killings, Sultan Tells FG

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged the federal government to take proactive measures in order to end the incessant killings across the country.

He stated this yesterday at Sokoto State University while inaugurating the 180,000 litre- solar water treated plant built by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in collaboration with Belema Oil and donated to the university.

He added that government had to do something before it got out of hand.

The Sultan said he was worried how the security in the country was being politicised, “As a former military officer, who served this country for about 31 years, things were not like this before – the killings are everywhere; Enough! It is high time the government took action before it gets out of hands,” he said.

“Some unscrupulous politi-cians are using politics to create tension in the country for their selfish interest,” he said.

He further explained that some disgruntled elements want Nigeria to explode.

“I said Nigeria will not explode but they will explode. If anybody is being killed in the South-west, and North, they will say it is Fulani herdsmen. The killing is not only in the South, West or East, it is also in the North,” he added.

On his part, the President and founder of Belema Oil, Mr. Jack rich Tein, said the project was part of his efforts to ameliorate the suffering of humanity through the provision of scholarship to students, portable water, critical infrastructure and youth empowerment.

“You know Nigeria is a great country blessed with human and natural resources, hence a need to harness it through technology,” he added.

Jack urged youth to be peaceful, saying to achieve one’s dreams or aspiration is not by violence.

Also speaking the outgoing Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, represented by Mrs. Tolulope Adefunwa, said the project was part of the corporation’s corporate social responsibility.

Speaking at the event the Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal thanked Belema Oil and NNPC for the gestures.

“As a responsible government, we have rehabilitated our water plants to supply water within Sokoto metropolis and plans are on the way to build treated water plants across the 23 local government areas in the state.

In a vote of thanks, the Vice Chancellor of Sokoto State University, Prof. Sani Muhammad Dangogo, thanked Belema Oil and NNPC, saying the project has gone along way in solving the water problem of the university, and promised that the school will guide the project jealously.