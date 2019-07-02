Angry Youths Set Imo Police Station on Fire

Angry youths yesterday set a police station on fire in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State.

Rampaging youth were said to have broken into the station, setting all those in the cell free before setting the station on fire.

The officers, who were on ground, were said to have fled after losing the bid to control the angry mob.

TheCable gathered that the attack was in retaliation of the death of a resident of the community who was allegedly shot dead by a policeman on Sunday.

“A resident of Otoko in Obowo LGA was killed by a trigger-happy policeman yesterday and today, the youth stormed there in their numbers. After overpowering the officers, they set the police station on fire,” a source said.

The state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, confirmed the incident, vowing that the police would get to the root of the matter.

“I am here now at Obowo where the youth burnt one of the police stations. I am presently there now,” he

said.

“An incident happened yesterday where one policeman was said to have shot somebody to death. So, they now retaliated. I am trying to rescue the policemen who ran into the bush.”