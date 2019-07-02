Alaro City Partners Bureau Veritas to Enhance Quality

Alaro City, the new inclusive city in the Lekki Free Zone, has appointed Bureau Veritas, a global leader in testing, inspections and certification, to ensure quality and international best practice in all construction within the city.

Alaro City, launched in January 2019, is planned as a 2,000-hectare integrated mixed-use, city-scale development with industrial and logistics locations, complemented by offices, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment and 150 hectares of parks and open spaces. The project is a joint venture between the Lagos State Government and Africa’s largest new city developer, Rendeavour.

“In line with our culture of best practice, we are pleased to appoint Bureau Veritas, a leading global quality services firm with a strong Nigerian presence, to ensure that all construction work within Alaro City complies with regulations and meets international standards,” said Odunayo Ojo, CEO of Alaro City. “As we boost foreign direct investment in Nigeria and create tens of thousands of jobs, we will work with trusted partners in various fields to ensure that our culture of high standards is sustained.”

Halima Maibe, Commercial and Sales Manager of Bureau Veritas, said the appointment will result in enhanced quality inspections at Alaro City in respect to all activities related to construction of the new city. “We are excited about this opportunity to deploy our high quality services to assist builders in Alaro City to meet and exceed standards quality, safety, environmental protection and social responsibility,” she said.

Alaro City, which is located in the North West Quadrant of the Lekki Free Zone, lies in the growth path of Lagos, one of Africa’s fastest-growing cities with a population of over 20 million. Alaro City is adjacent to the future international airport, the region’s largest deep-sea port, and major Nigerian and international companies.

Rendeavour is building seven new cities in Africa: in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Zambia and Democratic Republic of the Congo. As a master developer, Rendeavour invests over $250 million in each project, creating the infrastructure and living and working spaces that will help sustain and accelerate Africa’s economic growth, meet the aspirations of Africa’s burgeoning middle classes, and serve as a catalyst for further urban development.

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has around 76,000 employees located in more than 1,400 offices and laboratories around the globe. The company helps ensure assets, products, infrastructure and processes comply with client specifications or standards and regulations, while improving performance in quality, health & safety, environmental protection and social responsibility (QHSE).

Bureau Veritas became incorporated in Nigeria in 1990 and called Bureau Veritas Nigeria Limited (BVNL). 95% of BVNL employees are Nigerian National, making the total number of employees’ in-country 181.