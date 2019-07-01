Uhunmwode APC affirms suspension of EDHA member-elect, Washington Osifo

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State has affirmed the suspension of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) member-elect, Hon. Washington Osifo.

The Chairman of APC in Uhunmwode LGA, Johnson Omoruyi, affirmed the suspension during an interview with journalists in Benin City, on Monday.

Omoruyi noted that the suspension of the member-elect was as a result of the failure of Barr. Osifo to heed to warnings of the party, which demanded that he follows the path of honour and present himself to be inaugurated as a member of the state house of assembly.

“He should know why we voted him into power. He should tell us if he has issues bothering him so that the council chapter of the APC can resolve them and ensure a seamless relationship between the state governor and the entire local government council,” he added.

The APC Publicity Secretary in Uhunmwode LGA, Hon. Daniel Ogbewe, said while the suspension lasts, the door is open for Hon. Osifo to have a rethink as he could be accepted back into the party.

Hon. Osifo is among the 13 members-elect into the Edo House of Assembly, who are yet to be inaugurated.