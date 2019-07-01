Monday letter1

Misinformation is an acute form of injustice…Ena E. Orugbo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has responded to Mrs. Busola Dakolo’s rape allegation against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. CAN did what Pontus Pilate will do. In Matthew 27:24, when Pilate saw that he was getting nowhere, but that a riot was starting instead, he took water, washed his hands in front of the crowd, and said, “I am innocent of this man’s blood. See to it yourselves!” Rahm Emmanuel says, never let a good crisis go to waste. However, some observers want to let the Dakolo-Fatoyinbogate scandal go to waste. Pastor Reno Omikiri doubts Busola’s account of the alleged gory incident. Pastor Nike Adeyemi waxes technological, GOD is watching in 3D.

The doctrine of necessity originates from a maxim by Henry De Bracton. A cursory look at the Bible shows that Jesus’ acts of love can be classified as acts of necessity. In the days preceding Jesus, it was unlawful to work on the Sabbath day, but he did the unthinkable. He healed a crippled lady on the Sabbath day and all hell broke loose, Luke 13:10-17. Nigerians and the Jonathan presidency salute the seventh Senate led by David Mark, for invoking the doctrine of necessity to fill the leadership vacuum created by the political rigmarole of the Yar’Adua Cabal. The CAN and distinguished Pastor Reno Omokiri are the losers of the Dakolo-Fatoyinbogate scandal.

“Wale Jana, the CEO of Sapphire Group and a member of COZA church, has apologised for bashing singer Timi Dakolo and wife, Busola Dakolo, for her explosive interview in which she accused COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo of raping her”. James 1:19 is explicit: let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath. Nike Adeyemi’s response to the Dakolo-Fatoyinbogate scandal was encrypted, classy and sassy. Ralph Waldo Emerson says the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Architect Nike Adeyemi is married to Pastor Sam Adeyemi, equipped with an MBA from the Netherlands and the founder of The Real Woman Foundation. They are real women, though none is infallible. The economic exploits of Rwanda can be attributed to increased participation of women in government. The strength of a nation is not based on modernized weaponry, but on the resilience and sophistication of her systems to protect the vulnerable. Rape is a serious allegation; no sane society can condone the same. Legally Gucci Pastor remains innocent until proven guilty by the courts, because he said, “I have never raped before”. The interview by Mrs. Busola Dakolo shows that she is of sound mind and noble birth. A maxim says the truth need not be argued, it is as sure as day and night. Mama Peace famously said, there is GOD oh!

Nike Adeyemi is a real woman because her contribution to the Dakolo-Fatoyinbogate scandal was spot on. The CAN lost a golden opportunity to do what Jesus would do. Jesus healed on the Sabbath day and called the lady with the issue of blood, daughter. This article is not intended to offer a cover for lawbreakers. Nigeria and the Jonathan presidency benefited from the doctrine of necessity. The CAN could have extended the same to the Dakolo-Fatoyinbogate scandal. If the rape allegation is true the Dakolo’s are hurting, and if the allegation is false the Fatoyinbo’s are hurting. Sure, there is no smoke without a fire and Pastor Reno Omikiri must appreciate that “not all true stories add up”.

Dr. Enameguolo Orugbo, jetageng@gmail.com