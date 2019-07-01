Osun Guber Judgment: Coalition of Civil Society Urges Judiciary to be Impartial

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

As Nigerians await the judgment of the Supreme Court on the Osun State governorship elections, a coalition of civil society organisation, Crusade for Greater Nigeria, (CGN), has urged the apex court to ensure the independent of the judiciary by being fair and impartial in its pronouncement.

Leader of the CGN, Ben Onyewuenyi said yesterday said that the judiciary should actually prove its independence in the Osun case.

According to him, “the eyes of the world will be on the nation’s judiciary next week even as he called on this arm of the government to walk his talk of being independent as the justices of the apex court get down to the business of writing their judgment in the next few days”.

Onyewuenyi said the onus is now on the Supreme Court to prove that indeed, the law is sacred at all times.

According to him, “the judiciary shouldn’t care which party takes the seat but should deliver their judgment without any form of inducement or harassment.

“Do not forget that recently the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Tanko stated that nobody living or dead can influence the decision of the apex court. He added that the court will not dance to the tunes of anybody. I do believe he will write his name in gold if he keeps faith in these words”.

Onyewuenyi who claimed that he was in Osun State as an independent observer during the polls, however, urged the people of Osun State to remain calm.”