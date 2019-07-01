NBC Excites Fans at 2019 Boat Racing Championship

It was all fun as boat race lovers in Lagos were treated to an exciting experience at the seventh edition of the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) sponsored Lagos Yacht Club Annual Boat Racing Competition which held penultimate Saturday, at the Lagos Yacht Club, Onikan, Lagos.

Speaking shortly after the end of the competition, the National Marketing Director, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited, Mr. Patrick Tyler revealed that the decision to support the competition is in line with the company’s commitment to promote a healthy lifestyle among consumers.

“As a company, we seek to improve wellbeing in our local communities by focusing on strategic areas including water and environmental protection, sport and physical activity, as well as women and youth development. Over the years, NBC has been consistent in its support of many sporting activities. This is the seventh edition of the Coca-Cola Regatta Yacht Club in Lagos. We support this event as a means of showcasing how boat racing can be a fun component of an active and healthy lifestyle”, he said.

Tyler assured that the company would continue to support the Lagos Yacht Club, and other sporting platforms, which according to him would enhance sports development in the country.

In his remarks, Vice-Commodore, Lagos Yacht Club, Julian Hardy commended the management of Nigerian Bottling Company Limited as well as Coca-Cola Nigeria for their unwavering support in making this year’s edition a success. Hardy noted that the commitment of the company towards the 2019 edition of the competition was responsible for the increase in the level of participants, adding that Nigerians are becoming more aware about the sport and excited over the competition. “It is wonderful to have the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) back here because this is the seventh year they have been supporting the event”, he noted.

Also speaking during the competition, winner in the Hobie Class category, David Kruyt, expressed appreciation to the Coca-Cola system for offering the platform to promote healthy living among participants.

Some of the participants who won prizes at this year edition of the competition include: Joint 1st prize winners for the Hobie Class Category; Elena Costello and David Kruyt; Joint 1st prize winners for the Lightning Class Category, Michael Barnes and Lanre Mabawonku; and 1st prize winner, Combined Monohull Class Category, Bernard Raubenheimer.