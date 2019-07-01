Madagascar End Eagles’ Winning Streak 

FEMI’S AFCON 2019 FLAKES

Before the final Group B match with Madagascar yesterday, Super Eagles of Nigeria had their longest winning streak for themselves in the history of participation at the tournament. Eagles won their last six matches starting with the 2-0 win against Ethiopia at 2013 group stage match, and then the 2-1 win again Côte d’ Ivoire, 4-1 win against Mali in the semi final and 1-0 win against Burkina Faso to give Nigeria her third AFCON title.

Minnows Turn Giant Killers

When minnows, Madagascar picked a valuable lone goal win against Burundi in their second group stage match last Thursday to put them in pole position to reach the next phase of tournament. It was a memorable record anyway. It was the nation’s first win at the tournament in 72 years. An incredible win! Nigerian football fans didn’t know the Indian Ocean nation has surprise in wait. A 2-0 victory over Eagles yesterday evening sent them to the top and emerge as Group B winners.

Mali Shows Adama Red Card!

Malian top striker, Adama Niane will play no more part at the ongoing tournament. The reason has nothing to do with injury nor loss of form. The Malian FA showed the forward the exit door for gross misconduct in camp. Niane slapped team captain, Abdoulaye Diaby following an argument in camp. See how not to be a professional footballer?

Senegal is Most Valuable Team

In spite of their disappointing lone goal defeat to Algeria last week, the Teranga Lions of Senegal are the most valuable team of the tournament if going by the respective wages of their players at the AFCON tournament. The team is ranked top at €383.8m and followed by Côte d’ Ivoire at €284.8m and Nigeria and Algeria at €196.6m. The host nation, Egypt were ranked sixth at €196.2 followed by Morocco, Cameroon, Mali, Guinea and Ghana.

The Senegalese side hopes to bounce back today when they take on Kenya in the last group match.

Barca’s Dembele Spotted in Cairo!

FC Barcelona forward and World Cup winner with France, Ousmane Dembele is among numerous tourists in Egypt enjoying the great moments of AFCON 2019. The dark skinned striker was spotted in the stand during Algeria versus Senegal match which the North African side won by alone goal through Youcef Belaili in the early minute of second half. The result no doubt would be disappointing to the Barcelona striker, whose mother is of Senegalese descent.