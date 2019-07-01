Guinea Win to Keep Hope Alive

Mohamed Yattara scored twice as Guinea beat 10-man Burundi 2-0 to keep alive their hopes of reaching the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 as one of the four third place finishers.

Yattara swept in the opener from a corner before Christophe Nduwarugira was sent off for Burundi after committing a foul as the last man.

Yattara made the win safe in the second half with a composed strike.

Guinea must now wait to discover if they will progress as one of the best third-placed teams.

They finish the group stage with four points. The four third-placed sides with the best records will go through.

Madagascar’s 2-0 win against Nigeria meant the Africa Cup of Nations debutants topped Group B with the Super Eagles progressing to the knockout stage as runners-up