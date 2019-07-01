EY Appoints Four New Partners

Ernst & Young Nigeria (EY) has announced the appointment of four new partners to the firm.

The move was part of efforts to continually provide quality and exceptional services to its clients across board. The new admitted Partners are Adedapo Adewole, Damilola Aloba, James Adeagbo and Benson Uwheru. The appointment takes effect from today, according to a statement from the professional services firm.

Dapo was admitted as a Partner in Advisory Services. Prior to his admission, he was an Associate Director in the Advisory practice of the firm. In his new capacity, he leads the Technology & Digital practice across West Africa. Dapo has over 18 years’ experience in technology consulting, specialises in Digital Strategy and Transformation solutions. Prior to joining EY, he was an Executive at Accenture, responsible for leading Technology across Financial Services

Also, Damilola was admitted as a Partner in Transaction Advisory Services. Prior to his admission, he was an Associate Director in the Transaction Advisory Services of the firm.

In his new role, Damilola leads the Consumer Markets in Transaction Advisory practice of the firm across West Africa, focusing on supporting EY’s priority clients, private equity clients and middle-market companies towards achieving their strategic growth objectives. He brings on board over 18 years’ experience in investment banking, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, infrastructure and project finance. James was admitted Partner in the Tax arm of the business. Prior to his admission, he was an Associate Director in Tax Services of the firm. In his new capacity, he focuses on the Consumer sector, supporting global and local priority clients in the firm’s Global Compliance and Reporting unit. James currently serves as the Tax Account Leader on several priority accounts.

Finally, Benson was admitted as a Partner in Advisory Services. He was an Associate Director in the Advisory practice of the firm, prior to his admission. In his role, he leads the Risk Management practice across West Africa.

Commenting on the new appointments, Henry Egbiki, EY Regional Managing Partner for West Africa said: “I am delighted with these new appointments and want to wish them all every success in their new roles. Our purpose is to build a better working world, and we cannot achieve this avowed commitment without the right people—exceptional people who want to work with the best, develop their skills as leaders and create positive change across the entire value chain of our business. I strongly believe their appointments will help us demonstrate that we are the most connected, responsive and insightful professional services firm”.