Woman Stabs Husband to Death in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A 20-year-old woman identified as Makoduchukwu Ndubisi saturday allegedly stabbed her 35-year old husband, John Ngu to death in Anambra State.

Eyewitness accounts told THISDAY that the incident occurred at Nsugbe in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

One of the account alleged that the couple might have been engaged in a fight, when the wife drew a knife and stabbed him, leading to his death.

The State Police Command confirmed the incident saturday, saying the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at a morgue while investigation on the matter was on going.

The spokesperson of the command, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, said police detectives attached to 33 Police Station Onitsha arrested one Makoduchukwu Ndubisi of 16 Donking Street Nsugbe in Anambra East LGA of Anambra State at about 8:00 a.m.

Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police, said “Suspect allegedly had a scuffle with her husband, one John Bosko Ngu, aged 35 years of the same address and stabbed him on his chest with a sharp knife.

“Scene was visited by police detectives and victim rushed to Borromeo Hospital Onitsha for medical attention but was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

“Corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy; exhibit recovered and case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.”

In another statement by the state’s police spokesperson saturday, a man identified as Chris Okafor from Agbani village, Ifite has been reportedly lured to Ihembosi in Anambra State and robbed by a Facebook lover.

The Facebook lover, whose name was not disclosed had invited Okafor to Ihembosi, but sent his gang after him, after he arrived the town at about 1pm.

Mohammed disclosed that the lady sent a commercial motorcyclist to pick Okafor, who was unsuspectingly taken into a bush in the town and robbed by five men.

He said, “On June 23, at about 3:00 p.m., Okafor reported at Ozubulu Police Station that a female Facebook friend lured him to Ihembosi.

He said upon arrival at about 1:00 pm, the supposed friend directed a bike man who picked and took him to the bush where he was robbed by five boys including the motorcyclist of his money cash sum N7,000, his handset and other valuables after beating him with a stick.

Following the report, he said police detectives attached to Ozubulu Division in conjunction with vigilante group “cordoned off the area and arrested Agbinelu Stephen 28, Somtochukwu Odita, 20, both of Ububa village Nkpor and Chukwuemeka Ifechuckwu 21, of Uhualor village Ihembosi.”

Mohammed said all the suspects have confessed to the crime, and the Complainant’s phone has been recovered in their possession as exhibit. He said the case was still under investigation and efforts were ongoing to apprehend other fleeing accomplices in order to bring them to Justice.