Sports Administrator, Bukola Olopade, Celebrates At 50

A few days ago, one of Nigeria’s sports administrators, Bukola Olopade, hit the golden age.

The intelligent sports administrator, affectionately called Ozo, was celebrated by family and friends in style.

The surprise pool party, it was gathered, held at a cozy private residence in highbrow Ibara housing estate in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The icing on the cake for the busy sports administrator was when his adorable daughters and family hosted him to another surprise birthday dinner in London.

Olopade’s rising profile is a testament to his passion for hard work and excellence. He is currently planning the biggest Abeokuta marathon 10km race and the Remo ultra-race.

The unassuming sports administrator has been in the spotlight with his successful Access Bank Lagos City marathon event.

Society Watch gathered that, in his quest to stay more relevant in the industry, he was at the International Association of Athletics Federation, (IAAF) in China, where he met with Mayor of Lanzhou and the first Chinese elite runner who is on the line-up for the Access Bank Lagos City marathon 2020.