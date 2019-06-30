Renowned Advocate, Gloria Shoda’s Passion

If it is possible to sit her down to share her life experiences, it won’t come as a surprise if Gloria Laraba Shoda, now the president of the National Council of Women’s Societies, (NCWS), says that she had been inspired reading about the lives and times of great women in Nigeria’s history, including the late Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Margaret Ekpo and Hajia Gambo Sawaba, while growing up.

Then, in her subconscious, Shoda must have resolved, after reading the great feats recorded by these great personalities, that she would live her life for humanity and the uplift of the womenfolk, if providence ever places her at an advantaged position.

Today, Shoda, a woman of grace and poise, is in the forefront of the fight for women’s rights, justice, fairness and equality.

Those who have encountered her say she walks the talk; and this is evidence in her impressive track records at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, where she served as the Chairman, Governing Council.

Shoda’s rising profile is proof that women can break the ceilings and stand shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts in all endeavours.

Everywhere she goes, she preaches the need for women to be conscious of their rights, responsibilities and obligations, which she says must begin from the family units, then to the women themselves and the nation.

No doubt, Shoda, who has traversed the academia, politics, business and advocacy, remains a pride of the nation.