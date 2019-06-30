NGE Deputy President, Tundunwada, Dies in Road Crash

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The former Managing Director of Kano State Radio Corporation and also Deputy President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Malam Umar Saidu Tudunwada, is dead.

He died on Sunday in a road accident at Kura town in Kura Local Government Area of Kano State.

Tudunwada was on his way back to Kano from Abuja where he had attended a Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) meeting.

He was in the vehicle with one of his wives, a daughter, and the driver when the accident occurred 30km away from Kano metropolis.

He was a media aide to former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and a former Assistant General Manager with Freedom Radio Group.

In 2006, he joined the Voice of America (VOA) Hausa Service where he became an international broadcaster translating daily news bulletins from English to Hausa.

He returned to Freedom Radio in 2009 upon his appointment as General Manager Operations and Editor-in-Chief.

Tudunwada cut his journalism teeth with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) as news assistant in 1980; and in 1983 he left to join Kano State Television Corporation better known as CTV 67 as Reporter/Editor where he worked for close to two decades.

He was at one time a correspondent for Deutsche-Welle (Voice of Germany) Hausa Service.

It was also learnt that other injured occupants in the vehicle are at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital receiving treatment.

He has been buried in Kano according to Islamic rites.