Huge Turnout at Maiden President Buhari Golf Tournament

A large turnout of golfers graced the Grand Finale of the maiden President Buhari Golf Tournament, which teed off on Saturday at IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong represented the president and performed the ceremonial tee off.

The Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi, former Minister of Health, Dr Tim Menakaya, former Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum, Maj Gen. Ibrahim Haruna (Rtd) and Chairman of Pinnacles Communication Sir Lucky Omoluwa were among the dignitaries at the event.

Fifty Nigerian professional golfers, invited on the order of merit ranking will also compete on Sunday.

Lalong, who returned on Friday night from Egypt, where he was designated as the Nigerian Leader of Delegation to the Africa Cup of Nations, expressed delight with the turnout at the tournament.

“I must say I am very happy to represent him, (Buhari) because this is about the first tournament in his honour. He is not a golfer. He told me he plays hockey and squash, but he loves golf and that was what informed Daily Trust to do this tournament on his behalf,” Lalong said.

He extended President Buhari’s appreciation to all those who contributed to the tournament and assured that he will continue to love the game of golf. He also appealed to people to continue to promote sports, particularly golf in Nigeria, noting that sports is a tool for sustaining national unity.

Alhaji Sanusi, who also performed a ceremonial tee shot, lauded Daily Trust for using the tournament to bring golfers from across the country together.

“I have always said that we need to do more to promote golf in this country because golf is the only game that cuts across every segment of the society -rich, poor, young, old and the retired,” he said.

The royal father also charged the PGA of Nigeria to initiate developmental programmes for students so that potential world champions can be bred at the grassroots.

