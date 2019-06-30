CIBN Accredits Ecobank Academy, Lauds State Of The Art Equipment

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has accredited Ecobank Nigeria Academy in recognition of its compliance with regulatory standards and best practices. This comes after rigorous accreditation processes which included a high powered visit by the Registrar and members of the Institute’s accreditation committee that showed that Ecobank Nigeria has complied with and satisfied the provisions and requirements of the Competency framework for the Nigerian Banking Industry as mandated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through CIBN.

The accreditation comes at the wake of Ecobank Nigeria’s launch of the Entry Level Development Programme which is an intensive 8-week medley of learning interventions for fresh graduates. It is intended to improve the financial literacy of participants who may be coming from other disciplines, or who may have non-financial and banking related academic backgrounds. The programme is an addition to the existing Ecobank Graduate and Management Trainee program which runs for 12 months and 21 months respectively

With this development, participants and graduates of the Academy would now be granted exemptions at the various levels of banking professional examinations.

Commenting, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, described it as a welcome development, stressing that the Bank took deliberate steps to equip the academy to meet with international best standards. He pointed out that the accreditation further underscores the importance the Bank attaches to staff’s training, skills development and capacity building, adding that the management will continue to upgrade the standard of the Academy to meet with fresh and modern day industry challenges.

According to him, “This great feat is in line with our continuous penchant to improving the employee capability and continuous learning through certification and recertification. It reinforces our people centric strategy further through this achievement. We are equipping our staff with the right skills and competence in line with global practices. Let me use this opportunity to thank members of our internal faculty for their dedicated effort toward achieving this milestone and the academy looks forward to more future partnership.”

Mr. Akinwuntan was optimistic that the Investment of Ecobank and other financial Institutions in education and training programmes, will produce the desired dividends, that would result in improving the quality of the industry’s human capital and, by extension, organizational performance

It would be recalled that the CIBN evaluation team led by Abdulrahmam Yinusa had commended Ecobank for putting in place a state of the art academy targeted at enhancing training of its staff, stressing that the environment was conducive for learning