Slize Entertainment Records New Deals

Entertainment journey for Ehimwenma Maxwell, the CEO of Sliz Entertainment started at a very young age, and since then has been bent on making an impact in the industry.

“My flair for entertainment is immeasurable. What really triggered my interest for the industry is the need to add enduring values to my immediate environment and the society at large. I see a lot of wasting potentials and entertainment as an avenue for creating job and careers for the less privileged in the boulevards,” he said.

Recently, Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State, signed a mouthwatering contract with Sliz Entertainment. Reacting to the good news, the music boss expressed his excitement: “That is one of my major achievements this year. Our hit single, Money Must Come, made Governor Obaseki sign N10 million deal with my management.”

The entertainment outfit also saw to the signing of Daniel Egbunu, aka Slizeboy Ability. His first single was titled Anybody, followed by Confam, then Lobe ft Mr. Real, the latest being Money Must Come.

Shedding more lights on the mission and vision of Slize Entertainment, the young entrepreneur said: “It is an all-in-all company which gives fans delightful information and entertainment through good music and movies. We are not in any race with anybody. By the grace of God, we are coming at our own pace this 2019 and steadily. With God’s full support, this year Slize Entertainment will take it to the next level; internationally. Slizeboy Ability, Crystawonda and Razily are the lucky acts under my label, but more will surely follow,” he added.